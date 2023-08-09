Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Chuy’s stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

