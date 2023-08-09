Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUYFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Chuy’s stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.