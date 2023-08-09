FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Lowered by KeyCorp

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will earn $49.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $50.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cable One’s current full-year earnings is $49.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $992.50.

NYSE CABO opened at $683.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One has a 52 week low of $602.70 and a 52 week high of $1,408.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.55%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

