Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$196.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$197.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$197.56. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.
