Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Boosted by Raymond James (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$196.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$197.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$197.56. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.