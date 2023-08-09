Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after buying an additional 481,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.