KeyCorp Weighs in on WESCO International, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WCC stock opened at $152.30 on Monday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $112.08 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in WESCO International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
