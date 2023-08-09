KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $190.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.02. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $120.78 and a one year high of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,414 shares of company stock worth $4,387,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

