Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Lowered by Analyst (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for InterRent REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

InterRent REIT ( TSE:IIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

