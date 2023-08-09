KeyCorp Increases Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $5.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.66. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Angi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,651,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 556,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Angi by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 960,834 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 16.3% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 522,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Angi by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,616,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

