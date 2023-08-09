TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

