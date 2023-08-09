Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

REPL opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 17,902 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $323,131.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,525,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,531,267.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,646. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

