PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.