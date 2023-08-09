PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 49,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

