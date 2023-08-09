HC Wainwright Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to $12.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 0.8 %

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

Shares of AG opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.43. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.