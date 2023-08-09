HC Wainwright Cuts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $66.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWTX. Barclays decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $70,871.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,232.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 334,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 614,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

