Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Investec lowered shares of Truworths International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.
Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.
