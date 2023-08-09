Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Truworths International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Truworths International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Truworths International

Truworths International Stock Performance

About Truworths International

Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Truworths International has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

(Get Free Report)

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. It serves customers in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, and other countries through a network of stores, concession outlets, and an ecommerce channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truworths International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truworths International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.