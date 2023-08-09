StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.20. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 90,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,340,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 112,843 shares of company stock worth $140,226 and sold 33,634 shares worth $47,086. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

