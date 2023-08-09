Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Green Plains Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.41 on Monday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $857.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.89 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,822,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,641 shares of company stock worth $1,848,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

