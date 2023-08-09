LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYB. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

