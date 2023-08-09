Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. B. Riley assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.44.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.