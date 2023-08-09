Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valaris from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Valaris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valaris

Valaris Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $73.63 on Monday. Valaris has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.