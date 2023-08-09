Sital K. Mody Sells 55,849 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

