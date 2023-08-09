Elias Sabo Purchases 45,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Elias Sabo bought 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.18 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Elias Sabo acquired 4,784 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Elias Sabo bought 14,144 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $265,482.88.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 256.41%.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 3,095.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 447,275 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 26.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,525,000 after purchasing an additional 392,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,452,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 245,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at about $5,234,000. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CODI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

