Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 20,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Gerald Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $222,450.00.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Unum Group stock opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

