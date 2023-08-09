Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 49,500 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $887,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,279.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CWAN stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

