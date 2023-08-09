Dawn Sparks Sells 70,363 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arhaus stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

