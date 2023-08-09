Matt Zmigrosky Sells 5,812 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FANG opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

