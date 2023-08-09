Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,333 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $885,829.79.

On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.