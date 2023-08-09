Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $972,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,071,735.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $124,592,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.