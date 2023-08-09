Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.82.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $994,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 10,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $445,000.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 480,903 shares in the company, valued at $21,106,832.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,164 shares of company stock worth $2,897,603. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

