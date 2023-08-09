Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 6,767.92% and a negative net margin of 208.86%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

