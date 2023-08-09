StockNews.com Downgrades BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Sell

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in BOK Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

