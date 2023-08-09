First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $31.76 on Monday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $986.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

