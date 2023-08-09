B. Riley Weighs in on Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $54.62 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

