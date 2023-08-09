Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.34 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUM. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $493.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.53 and a 200 day moving average of $490.60. Humana has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.