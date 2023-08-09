Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for GlycoMimetics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for GlycoMimetics in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GLYC stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 69.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.