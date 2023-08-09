StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

