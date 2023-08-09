StockNews.com Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Buy

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Elbit Systems Price Performance
Elbit Systems stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
