Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Game Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGT stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $21,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

