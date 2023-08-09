Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. Eastern has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eastern in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

