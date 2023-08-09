Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of GTHX opened at $2.03 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

