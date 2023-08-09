Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.41 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is Put Option Volume?
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.