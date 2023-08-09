Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.41 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 285.96% and a negative return on equity of 175.19%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

