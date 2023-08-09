Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Herbalife in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Herbalife’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLF. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of HLF opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.20. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,101,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Herbalife in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Herbalife by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,388 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

