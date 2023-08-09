Generac Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GNRC. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $108.33 on Monday. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $281.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.