KeyCorp Comments on Garmin Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRMN. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Garmin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $104.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 56.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

