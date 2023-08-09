Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Waters

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $296.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.