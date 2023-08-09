Zacks Research Comments on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KNX opened at $59.62 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

