Research Analysts Set Expectations for NerdWallet, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NerdWallet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NRDS opened at $9.40 on Monday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $721.17 million, a P/E ratio of 940.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 675,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 330,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 81,528 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

