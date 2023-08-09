HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

