Leerink Partnrs Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 291,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

