B. Riley Comments on New Mountain Finance Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for New Mountain Finance in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $13.59.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 30.01%.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares in the company, valued at $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 15.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 15.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

