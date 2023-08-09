Analysts Set Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

