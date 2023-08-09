William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEC. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MEC stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

